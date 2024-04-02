The price of the Cyberman Squadron card shot up 240% recently, thanks to the influence of a new MTG Fallout Commander. According to TCGPlayer, the Doctor Who card cost just $3.93 on March 10, but this has risen to $13.37 as of April 2. MTGGoldfish saw a similar spike, with the Magic: The Gathering card rising from $4.70 to $14.60.

Cybermen Squadron is a seven-mana 5/5 artifact creature. Its main draw is the fact it adds the Myriad keyword to all nonlegendary artifact creatures you control. When a creature with Myriad attacks, you can create a token copy for every opponent other than the defending player. These tokens are tapped and attacking, so you can hit several players at the same time.

Basically, this is excellent fodder for MTG Commander decks. And the new MTG Commander, Mr. House, President and CEO, makes it even more desirable.

If you pay four mana and tap Mr. House, you can roll at least one six-sided die (more if you spend Treasure to activate the ability). Whenever you roll a 4 or higher, Mr. House lets you create a 3/3 colorless Robot artifact creature token. And if Cyberman Squadron is on the board, these tokens have Myriad.

Mr. House’s influence is so potent that another Cyberman card from the Doctor Who MTG set is spiking. Cyberman Patrol, a two-mana 2/2 artifact creature, saw a value increase from $2.03 to $6.52 between March 10 and April 1. That’s according to TCGPlayer – on MTGGoldfish, the price went from $2.50 to $8.30.

This MTG card gives all your artifact creatures Afflict 3. So whenever these creatures become blocked, the defending player loses three life. Combine that with Mr. House and Cybermen Squadron, and you’ve got a small army of robots that can attack everyone at once and deal damage if they try to defend. They do say the house always wins.

For more Magic: The Gathering updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. Or stay right here, where we can tell you everything about this year’s MTG release schedule, the latest MTG Arena codes, and the best MTG Arena decks.