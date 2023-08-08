MTG Wilds of Eldraine teases rat kings and living beanstalks

MTG Wilds of Eldraine spoilers are just one week away, which means it’s time for lead designer Mark Rosewater’s set teaser. This time, there’s some good clues to ponder over. Wilds of Eldraine is an MTG set full of fairytale tropes, and we can easily connect some of Rosewater’s clues to classic stories, to make some strong guesses about what’s coming to Magic: The Gathering in the next few weeks.

For instance, a series of creature type lines that will feature in MTG Wilds of Eldraine provides a bounty of hints. They tells us there’s a Rat Noble in the set, which is probably a rat king like the one in Dick Whittington or The Nutcracker. Speaking of rats, a Human Warlock Bard is probably a pied piper character, matching Piper of the Swarm.

There’s also a Plant Wurm, which to us sounds like some kind of beanstalk monster. And we already know from artwork that a Vedalkan Scout is Magic’s take on Jack. An Elemental Raccoon is less obvious though, and an Elf Fox Knight sounds bizarre, but it’s likely the card is combining the rider and the steed into one creature type. It seems like this set will introduce a bunch of animals, which we’ll see more of in Bloomburrow.

Some of the card names map neatly onto fairy tales or nursery rhymes:

Name Tale Stroke of Midnight Cinderella Three Blind Mice Nursery Rhyme Three Bowls of Porridge Goldilocks and Three Bears Up the Beanstalk Jack and the Beanstalk

While others, like Charming Scoundrel and a Tale for the Ages, seem to fit the fairytale theme, though it’s less obvious if they belong to a particular story.

Other intriguing tidbits from the teaser include Adventure on a new card type. We’ve had creatures and artifacts now, so enchantments seems like a strong bet. There’ll also be multiple legendary foods – we know a gingerbread knight is one of them – and a card that can exile any creature, except for foxes.

It seems almost too soon for Wilds of Eldraine spoilers – we’ve barely found time to catch our breath after the reveal of the 2024 MTG release schedule, with teasers for MTG Fallout, and Modern Horizons 3. But time keeps on ticking! We’re almost at the end of the current release calendar – here’s the last few MTG 2023 release dates, to fill you in.