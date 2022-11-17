MTG to ship Secret Lair Commander deck a year after it sells

Magic: The Gathering fans on Reddit are sharing images of emails from Wizards of the Coast apparently confirming that, after a year of delays, the MTG Secret Lair ‘Heads I Win, Tails You Lose’, will begin shipping. Multiple fans shared posts on November 16, and the confirmed shipping date appears to be November 18.

The set, which includes a full MTG Commander deck created by Magic designer Gavin Verhey, was originally part of the November 2021 Secretversary Drop. Wizards of the Coast released a statement in June addressing the Secret Lair’s delay, estimating the drop would release in autumn 2022. Fans on Reddit had previously shared details indicating the cards would ship on October 24, but this was not the case.

After this date passed, Redditor u/zordon_rages reached out to customer support to ask about their order. They posted the response to the social media site. “Unfortunately, we experienced an additional unexpected delay in our expected timeline to ship your order on October 24th”, Wizards’ customer support reportedly says.

“We have officially confirmed and scheduled for orders to begin shipping on Friday, November 18 2022.” User u/thetunnelingcat also shared an email on r/magicTCG, one that says “your order has finished processing and is now being shipped”. Several other users replied to the post claiming they’d received their own emails.

MTG fans on Reddit have shown frustration with this Secret Lair Commander deck‘s shipping delays for some time now. Back in October, user u/the1gameaddict even shared a list of sets that had been released since ‘Heads I Win, Tails you Lose’ buyers were charged for the drop. Wizards of the Coast offered two complementary boosters from Kamigawa Neon: Dynasty to all affected customers as part of its June statement.

