Elite auction features MTG Black Lotus, Charizard Pokémon card

Some of the rarest Magic: The Gathering cards and Pokémon cards are for sale in a premier PWCC auction, including the Power Nine and a pricy Charizard.

TCG marketplace PWCC is currently holding an enormous premier auction, with a variety of rare cards from various trading card games up for sale. The auction, which ends on Thursday, May 4, includes some of the most expensive MTG cards, as well as several rare Pokémon cards.

Fans of the MTG Power Nine will recognise several Magic: The Gathering cards among the listings. A grade 9.5 MTG Black Lotus and grade 9 Mox Sapphire are available, with the current bids (at press time) at $25,000 (£20,000) and $15,000 (£12,000) respectively.

The auction also includes a grade 9.5 Timetwister and grade 9 Ancestral Recall whose current bids are $20,000 (£16,000) and $12,500 (£10,000) respectively. Additionally, the auction features a sealed Alpha starter deck, with the current bid at $25,000. Other Moxes and several Dual Lands are also available.

As for Pokémon TCG fans, the card to watch right now is the 2010 Pokémon Japanese World Championship Tournament Prize Master’s Key. This grade 9.5 card has a current bid of $40,000 (£32,000). A Shadowless Holo Charizard is there too, with a current top bid of $28,000 (£22,000).

Other prominent cards listed include a Holo Lugia, a promo No.2 Trainer card, and a grade 10 first edition Blastoise. Several booster boxes are also up for auction, including the 1999 Pokémon base set and the 2002 Pokémon Expedition Pokémon TCG expansion.

You can find the full list of available cards on the PWCC auction page.

