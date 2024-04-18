The best rare Dragonite Pokemon cards

Dragonite V Sword and Shield Promo The best Dragonite card for Expanded play

If you want an affordable, highly powerful version of Dragonite, this Sword and Shield promo version of Dragonite V is up there. The full art version of the same card from Pokemon Evolving Skies can set you back a hundred dollars, but this version, from the Dragonite V Sword and Shield box is still pretty, functionally identical, and ultra cheap.

As for what the Dragonite card actually does, its main attack deals a pretty impressive 250 damage – very solid for a basic Pokemon card, though your bench does take a hit. Shred is situationally useful, too, with damage that cannot be avoided through abilities.

Dragonite V, and its evolved form Dragonite VMAX, don’t see much play in Standard, but you can get a good Dragonite V(MAX) deck going in Expanded, where you’ve got more support from the likes of Double Dragon energy.