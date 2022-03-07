Warhammer 40k: Kill Team Nachmund box hits pre-order this week

Warhammer 40k Kill Team Nachmund release date - warhammer community photo showing the new Kill Team Nachmund box art, models, and terain

Warhammer 40k: Kill Team Nachmund, the latest full starter set for Games Workshop’s recently relaunched sci-fi skirmish game, goes up for pre-order this Saturday, March 12.

The box set – featuring ten brand new Eldar Corsairs and ten Chaos Space Marine legionary models, plus a big pile of industrial terrain – will join GW’s webstore alongside new Aeldari and Chaos-themed dice sets, and standalone model kits for the T’au Pathfinders and Sisters of Battle Novitiates from the previous box set, Kill Team: Chalnath.

We won’t know official pricing for Kill Team: Nachmund until Saturday, but we’d make an educated guess at $199 / £125 – the same price point as the Kill Team: Octarius box set which launched the game’s new edition in August 2021. November’s Chalnath box set contained a little less in the way of terrain pieces, and retailed at $170 / £105 – but GW has confirmed Nachmund contains a full set of Sector Mechanicus terrain, so we reckon it’ll have the price tag to match.

Kill Team: Nachmund’s release date was revealed in Warhammer Community’s regular round-up of the following week’s pre-orders on Sunday.

Warhammer 40k Kill Team Nachmund release date - warhammer community photo showing the new corsair voidscarred modelsWarhammer 40k Kill Team Nachmund release date - warhammer community photo showing the Kill Team Chalnath Sisters of Battle and Tau Empire modelsWarhammer 40k Kill Team Nachmund release date - warhammer community photo showing the new Kill team Chaos Space Marine Legionaries models

As well as the T’au Pathfinders and Adepta Sororitas Novitiates, Nachmund is joined on GW’s release slate by:

  • Aeldari Corsairs dice
  • Chaos Space Marines dice
  • Killzone Chalnath terrain set
  • Kill Team: Chalnath missions book

GW’s latest new releases come as Warhammer 40k players welcome a chunky new Aeldari codex, and await the next codex release date: the voracious Tyranids.

Not sure who all these folks are? Check out our guides to Warhammer 40k’s Imperium, Chaos, and Xenos factions. Or, if you’re more into watching than playing – GW has promised to improve Warhammer Plus’ TV lineup.

Alex Evans

Editor

Published:

Alex is a story seeker and dice hoarder, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. Lawful Good. He/Him.

