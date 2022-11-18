All the swag in Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader Collector’s Edition

On Thursday, developer Owlcat Games unveiled its $299 Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader Collector’s Edition, which – alongside a set of in-game digital extras – includes a 20cm-tall statue of in-game character Rogue Trader Cassia Orsellio; a fabric banner “emblazoned wit the Imperial Aquila”; a hard-cover art book; a novelty ‘Warrant of Trade’ document – and advance access to playable Alpha and Beta versions of the game.

Announced by Owlcat alongside the game’s first gameplay trailer on Thrusday (watch that below), the Collector’s Edition reminds us of the kind of ridiculous, physical swag-loaded luxury special editions gamers don’t tend to see so often, now we’re in the age of digital download-first gaming.

And it’s got a price tag to match: you can currently only buy the Collector’s Edition directly from the Owlcat website for a princely $299. The news is sure to reignite eager fans’ speculation about the (still unannounced) Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader release date.

It comes just as Fatshark launched its final Warhammer 40k Darktide beta for fans who’ve pre-ordered the 40k co-op shooter, ahead of the Darktide release date on November 30. It’s a good time for 40k videogames.

Here’s the full list of what’s included (alongside a digital copy of Rogue Trader):

Cassia statue (eight inches / 20cm tall)

Hard cover art book (page count unknown)

Physical ‘Warrant of trade’

Sticker pack (looks to include eight stickers – copies of Imperial posters you’ll see in-game)

Rogue Trader cloth banner

“Rogue Trader backer” role on the game’s official Discord server

Playable Beta access (dates unknown)

Playable Alpha access (dates unknown)

Three pre-order exclusive in-game items Negotiator Pistol – debuffs targets’ armour and grants you a passive Persuasion skill buff Digital Las-ring – “Short range las emitter capable of striking several targets in a row” Xeno-pelt cloak – reduces chance of taking critical hits and grants a passive Coercion skill buff

An alternative model of in-game void ship – the Falchion-class Frigate

Unique “Alpha Supporter” in-game banner to display on your void ship’s bridge

Your name will be added to an “in-game monument located in one of the key locations”

Your name will be in the game’s credits with “Special Thanks”

Digital OST (soundtrack)

Digital art book

Printable poster

The Collector’s Edition reveal came as Owlcat published the first true Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader gameplay trailer: one minute and 42 seconds of in-engine footage showing a bunch of the game’s playable characters, enemy types, and attacks.

We see enemy Drukhari Kabalite Warriors aided by a fearsome Khymera Xenos beast; a Tzeentch flamer daemon, and what look like Warhammer 40k Chaos cultists (who are swiftly hosed down with promethium fire by a character wielding a flamer weapon).

In the footage of the player’s party exploring isometric levels, we can see companion characters from the Astra Militarum; tech-priests of the Adeptus Mechanicus, and even what looks to be an Eldar ranger.

Only in the fringe exploits of Rogue Traders and Inquisitors would human subjects of the Imperium of Man make common cause with such Xenos; it’s a reminder that this RPG aims to explore a side of 40k lore we’ve never experienced before in a Warhammer 40k game.

