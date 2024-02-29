One of Warhammer Horus Heresy’s unsung villains gets a model

The Sons of Horus – arch traitors of the Warhammer Horus Heresy – are getting another unique Space Marine character model to fill out their diorama of devious devils, as Games Workshop reveals a new Forge World resin miniature for Tybalt Marr, Captain of the 18th Company.

Unveiled via GW’s Warhammer Community website on Thursday, the new Sons of Horus model sculpt has Marr striding forward aggressively, a scoped Boltgun slung at his back; a suspiciously Xenos-looking serrated sword in his right hand; and his highly detailed face – so like that of Horus, his Warhammer 40k primarch – locked in a stern grimace.

WarCom previews Marr’s special rules, too. That vicious sword – The Culling Blade – boasts Fleshbane and Murderous Strike 6+, making it a spectacularly effective marine-killing instrument that always wounds non-vehicles on a 2+, and instantly kills on a roll of 6 to wound. Yikes.

His own special ability, By the Hunter’s Moon, has the potential to entrap tasty-looking targets in a Shock Assault; once per game he gets a chance to pin all enemy units within 12 inches, directly after he moves – ready for a deadly charge.

Plus, make him your Warlord and your army gets an extra Reaction in the assault phase for the whole game (so long as Marr stays alive).

It comes as GW is releasing a whole new plastic Horus Heresy Solar Auxilia army range, including the preposterously detailed new Medusa and Basilisk models that’re the enemy of Warhammer 40k tanks everywhere.

Marr is just the latest in a long line of new Forge World resin character models added into the Horus Heresy setting one by one, including two Legion Apothecary variants, and the much-memed Dark Emissary Legion Consul, who will never be proud of us no matter what we do (go on, click the link, you’ll see what we mean).

If, like us, you’re the sort of Warhammer fan who’s read (and re-read) far too many of the Horus Heresy books, you’ll remember Marr as one of Warmaster Horus Lupercal‘s senior Space Marine officers, playing a minor, supporting role in the first and second HH novels – Dan Abnett’s Horus Rising and Graham McNeill’s False Gods.

Later on in the story – after the Horus Heresy civil war has kicked off, and the Sons of Horus are in all-out war against the Emperor of Mankind – Marr plays a much bigger part, leading the hunt to assassinate warriors from loyalist Space Marine legions who escaped the Isstvan V massacre. We learn more about that story in Nick Kyme’s Old Earth – book 47 in the gigantic Horus Heresy timeline.

It’s this bitter, murderous version of Marr we see in the new mini – now a long way down a dark path, first started in simple grief for his beloved, fallen battle brother Verulam Moy.

