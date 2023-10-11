New free rules to use Warhammer 40k daemons in Horus Heresy

Games Workshop has released free rules to use Warhammer 40k daemon models, and all manner of nightmarish conversions, in the Horus Heresy. The firm uploaded a new Daemons of the Ruinstorm army list to the Warhammer Community website on Tuesday.

A major theme throughout the Horus Heresy books is the Imperium of Man’s reluctantly realising the Warhammer Chaos gods exist, after centuries denying the existence of the supernatural. The Chaos powers are far more fluid and formless in the Horus Heresy era compared to their distinctive presentations in Warhammer 40k. Accordingly, the Daemons of the Ruinstorm army list is extremely open-ended and flexible.

While there are no specific rules for daemons of Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh, or Tzeentch, it’s perfectly possible to adapt the Ruinstorm rules to suit your model collection. As well as tinkering with individual unit abilities, ‘Aetheric Dominions’ provide additional special rules to your entire detachment, some of which clearly match up with specific Chaos gods.

Daemons from the ‘Heedless Slaughter’ Dominion are distinctly Khornate, and must charge when within 8” of an enemy, gaining +1 to charge rolls, +1 to combat resolution results, and +1 to sweeping advance rolls. The Nurglish Putrid Corruption Dominion grants a 5+ damage mitigation roll against most attacks, plus the Heavy unit type.

There’s even a call out to the lost fifth Chaos God, Malal, an entity that appeared in the first edition Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay rulebook, but to which Games Workshop does not own the copyright. Malal is the part of Chaos that detests Chaos; the ‘Ravenous Dissolution’ Aetheric Dominion grants units +1 to hit Daemon, Psyker, Corrupted, or Independent Character units in the first round of melee.

Ruinstorm daemons are utterly untamed, and can’t ally into any other armies, though Legion Esoterrists can summon them. The Warhammer Community article advises that, while the faction isn’t as radically different from the core Horus Heresy rules as it was in the game’s first edition, this list is better suited to narrative play than tournament games. To get a sense for the oddity of the original daemons list, here’s a video batrep from The 30k Channel:

Fancy creating a unique Daemons of the Ruinstorm army list with totally unique models? Check out our guide to the best horror miniatures for some inspiration. There are even more options if you own a 3D printer – if you don’t, but you really want one, you can grab an Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 3D printer discount until the end of October 11.