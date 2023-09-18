Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets you hand pick NPCs as hirelings

The Baldur’s Gate 3 mod ‘Hirelings Unleashed – All in One’ by Khione95 lets you adventure alongside many of the interesting, evil, or just plain funny NPCs you’ll encounter in your Baldur’s Gate 3 journey. The mod is available from NexusMods, and replaces the 12 base game hirelings with twelve NPCs from across Faerûn.

The hirelings are available from the ancient liche Withers once he’s joined your camp. Currently, the mod doesn’t attempt to convert the NPCs into full BG3 companions: they will only have the stock dialogue that all hirelings use, and won’t make reference to your interactions with them in the story.

The mod page notes that “I would suggest you use [these hirelings] after you kill them” in game. That’s pretty grim, but it keeps things coherent with the fact the hirelings Withers provides to you aren’t exactly alive.

Here’s the list of characters available in the mod – minor spoilers ahead!

Alfira, a Tiefling 5e bard found among the Emerald Grove refugees.

Shadow Archdruid Kagha, the leader of the Emerald Grove in Halsin’s absence.

Hobgoblin leader Dror Ragzlin, one of the three running the Goblin camp along with Minthara.

Drow True Soul Nere, found leading an Underdark excavation with the Duergar.

A minotaur. Just a minotaur.

Grukkoh, the bugbear found making love to an ogre in a barn.

Buthir, aforementioned ogre.

True Soul Gut, a goblin priestess and another ruler of the goblin camp.

Gnoll warlord Flind.

Thulla, a Deep Gnome you’ll find poisoned in the Underdark.

Sarh Bareth, a Githyanki 5e fighter.

Efrin, a 5e Dwarf you find petrified in the cave of a Hag.

Hirelings Unleashed is listed as compatible with other popular BG3 mods, including Lethal AI Enemies and Tactician Plus.

