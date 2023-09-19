Larian shares temporary fix for Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 crashes

A wave of surprise crashes began affecting Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 players on September 18, as console users found themselves unable to access their save files. Publisher Larian Studios quickly acknowledged the issues, posting on social media: “Some PS5 players are experiencing sudden Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes in what appears to be a PSN-related issue”. Currently, no fix or patch has been announced, but Larian suggests disconnecting your PS5 from the internet – which isn’t great news for anyone using Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer online.

If you are living out your D&D dreams in single-player, however, the fix seems like a reliable solution. Many fans on social media have reported that disconnecting their PS5 from the internet allowed them to return to their campaigns.

Given Larian’s past record with patches and hotfixes, it seems likely that the issue will be resolved soon. The PS5 edition of the game has already seen several hotfixes (including bug fixes and more in-depth content for some Baldur’s Gate 3 companions). Plus, Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 2 was released for the PC at surprising speed ready for the PS5 Baldur’s Gate 3 release date. While we have high hopes, there hasn’t been any update from Larian since its initial social media post on Monday.

