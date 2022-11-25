Save 20% on all DnD books this Black Friday

Black Friday is here, bringing savings aplenty for the savvy online adventurer. On the lookout for some choice DnD Black Friday deals? If you use the game’s digital marketplace, D&D Beyond, then you’re in luck. The store’s got a discount on practically everything it sells, and its sale is running a week past the day of deals itself – you’ve got until December 4 to make the most of it.

While no prices have been slashed to the ground, all D&D Beyond’s digital DnD books and DnD dice have been cut by 20%. You can certainly save yourself a chunk of change if you do all your tabletop RPG shopping across the next week. The subscription price is also 20% off!

On the DnD marketplace at the moment you can pick up some of the best new adventures at a decent rate – such as Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel for $23.99 or Candlekeep Mysteries for the same price. You can also grab sourcebooks, everything from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything for $23.99 to the less than stellar Spelljammer: Adventures in Space for $39.99.

That said, on the reading front there’s good reason to hold off for a few days, as we’re expecting even deeper discounts come Cyber Monday. The D&D Twitter account promises DnD books will be going for $19.99 on November 28.

While you wait, there’s bargains on virtual dice to enjoy – ranging from the Clash of Thorns set at $4.79 to the Pigment Pack at $6.37.

Keen for more cheap dice-rolling fun? These are the best Black Friday board game deals, and here are the best virtual board games in the Autumn Steam sale. We’ve also spotted some hecking fine bargains over in Wizards of the Coast’s card-based property – here are the top MTG Black Friday deals.