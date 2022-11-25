Save 20% on all DnD books this Black Friday

D&D Beyond has savings on its whole stock of DnD books and virtual dice this Black Friday, offering a 20% discount pretty much across the board

DnD Black Friday - front cover of critical role book

Published:

Dungeons and Dragons

Black Friday is here, bringing savings aplenty for the savvy online adventurer. On the lookout for some choice DnD Black Friday deals? If you use the game’s digital marketplace, D&D Beyond, then you’re in luck. The store’s got a discount on practically everything it sells, and its sale is running a week past the day of deals itself – you’ve got until December 4 to make the most of it.

While no prices have been slashed to the ground, all D&D Beyond’s digital DnD books and DnD dice  have been cut by 20%. You can certainly save yourself a chunk of change if you do all your tabletop RPG shopping across the next week. The subscription price is also 20% off!

On the DnD marketplace at the moment you can pick up some of the best new adventures at a decent rate – such as Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel for $23.99 or Candlekeep Mysteries for the same price. You can also grab sourcebooks, everything from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything for $23.99 to the less than stellar Spelljammer: Adventures in Space for $39.99.

DnD Black Friday - an image explaining the DND black friday deals

That said, on the reading front there’s good reason to hold off for a few days, as we’re expecting even deeper discounts come Cyber Monday. The D&D Twitter account promises DnD books will be going for $19.99 on November 28.

While you wait, there’s bargains on virtual dice to enjoy – ranging from the Clash of Thorns set at $4.79 to the Pigment Pack at $6.37.

Keen for more cheap dice-rolling fun? These are the best Black Friday board game deals, and here are the best virtual board games in the Autumn Steam sale. We’ve also spotted some hecking fine bargains over in Wizards of the Coast’s card-based property – here are the top MTG Black Friday deals.

More from Wargamer

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.