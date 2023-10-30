One day left to get DnD books 30% cheaper in Halloween sale

It’s spooky season, y’all – and you can currently get six of the best horror-infused digital DnD books for between 10 and 30% off, along with discounts on spooky DnDBeyond dice sets and a Critical Role campaign book. But you’ll need to be fast: the sale ends on Halloween night, just one day from now!

The collection of wizards’ scariest DnD books is on sale in two forms: DnD Beyond digital books, and playable Roll20 module packs. The 2023 DnD Halloween sale has been running for a few days now, but Wizards says it’ll end “on Halloween night”, so that’s midnight on Tuesday, October 31 at the latest. That gives you just one day to nab the books for cheap. We’ve listed the exact discounts and prices below.

On both platforms, the biggest discount – 30% – goes on DnD campaign settings Ghosts of Saltmarsh and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. Both are older, but excellent books, rife with horror RPG themes and storytelling, and veritable vaults-worth of inspiration for a bone-chilling horror DnD one shot.

On the DnDBeyond Halloween sale, you can also get Critical Role’s Tal’dorei Campaign Setting Reborn sourcebook at 25% off, as well as a 17% discount on three gnarly digital dice sets: Call of the Corrupted; Dice of Planar Summoning; and Dice of Vecna.

While it’s only at 20% off, we’d peg The Wild Beyond The Witchlight as the highlight of the sale – it’s far from traditional, grim dark scary fare, but its exploration of the deeply unsettling, deadly Feywild DnD plane is both superb and ripe for surreal horror roleplaying. For the full rundown, read our Wild Beyond The Witchlight review.

We’d have loved to see the brand new, cosmic horror-loaded Phandelver and Below sourcebook included in the sale, with its bucketfuls of Mind Flayers and other disturbing DnD monsters lurking beneath the ground. But, as it only came out a month ago, we’re not surprised to see it remain at full price.

That said, you’ll find it discounted on Amazon right now – read our Phandelver and Below review to see if it’s worth your cash.

Still, there’s good savings on offer in this sale – so, t0 make your life easier picking out a deal, we’ve crunched all the numbers for you:

DnDBeyond Halloween sale discounts 2023

Product name Regular price Discounted price Discount amount Discount % Curse of Strahd $24.99 $18.74 $6.25 25% Ghosts of Saltmarsh $29.99 $20.99 $9.00 30% Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden $29.99 $20.99 $9.00 30% Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse $29.99 $26.99 $3.00 10% Tal’dorei Campaign Setting Reborn $39.99 $29.99 $10.00 25% The Wild Beyond the Witchlight $29.99 $23.99 $6.00 20% Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft $29.99 $23.99 $6.00 20% Call of the Corrupted Dice Set $5.99 $4.99 $1.00 17% Dice of Planar Summoning $5.99 $4.99 $1.00 17% Dice of Vecna $5.99 $4.99 $1.00 17%

And here are all the discounted DnD setting modules in the Roll20 sale, full of digital play resources like DnD maps and tokens:

Roll20 Halloween sale discounts 2023

Product name Regular price Discounted price Discount amount Discount % Curse of Strahd $24.99 $18.75 $6.24 25% Ghosts of Saltmarsh $29.99 $20.99 $9.00 30% Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden $29.99 $20.99 $9.00 30% Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse $29.99 $26.99 $3.00 10% The Wild Beyond the Witchlight $29.99 $23.99 $6.00 20% Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft $29.99 $23.99 $6.00 20%

