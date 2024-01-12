DnD Dragonlance on sale after maps brought to virtual tabletop

The maps from DnD Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen have made their way onto DnD Beyond’s official virtual tabletop. To celebrate, the virtual TTRPG platform DnD Beyond has discounted the sourcebook by a not all that impressive 10%, meaning you can pick it up for $26.99 instead of the usual $29.99.

The official VTT, DnD Maps, added a bunch of maps from the Dragonlance DnD setting on January 11. These 26 DnD maps, taken from Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, include city and region maps, as well as battle maps for locations like mansions, castles, caves, and catacombs. Two versions of each are provided: one for the DM, the other for the players.

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is a DnD book from late 2022. It aimed to scratch the itch of those hankering for the old Dragonlance campaign setting, a popular world from the 1980s that hadn’t been supported since 3.5e. Rather than the sourcebook you might expect, Shadow of the Dragon Queen is a DnD campaign, which thrusts its players into the midst of a high fantasy war.

You can read more about the book in our Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen review. Mollie Russell found it to be a very solid campaign for the most part, with a few notable weak spots.

DnD Beyond’s Maps tool is slowly progressing and adding new features, as well as filling out its catalo. The company has promised that Maps will eventually have all the old books from DnD Beyond, and that everything upcoming on the DnD release schedule will be supported. In the past few months we’ve seen Curse of Strahd, Ghosts of Saltmarsh, and Descent into Avernus added to the platform.

You have to be a Master tier DnD Beyond subscriber to access Maps, which is currently in an Alpha state. Then you get to play with all the maps for the books you own on DnD Beyond.

Only time will tell if DnD Maps can surpass the better established virtual tabletops like Roll20, or for that matter how it’ll fare next to Wizards of the Coast’s glitzier, 3D VTT that’s supposed to be in the works. Check out our Roll 20 tutorial if you’re keen to play Dungeons and Dragons online.