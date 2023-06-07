Last chance to get this ace turn based wargame free on Steam

Turn based games and miniature wargames fans with a foot in the world of PC gaming can currently grab Field of Glory 2 free on Steam to keep forever – but only for another day or so.

Enjoying a highly respectable overall Metacritic review score of 84, Field of Glory 2 – Slitherine’s second digital adaptation of the ‘Field of Glory Ancients and Medieval’ tabletop wargame system – delivers reliably thrilling, challenging battles set in the Rise of Rome period, from 280 BCE to 25 BCE.

It’s a tempting pick for historical wargamers even at the regular price of $29.99 / £23.79 – but, as a free Steam game, it’s nothing short of essential – so go download it right now.

You’ve got until the offer ends at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 5pm GMT on Thursday, June 8 to add your Field of Glory 2 free copy to your Steam Library.

Just go to the Steam store page and add it to your library before the 100% discount offer ends and the game returns to its regular Steam price. You’ll then be able to download and play whenever you like.

Since you’re getting the main game free, it might be worth grabbing a DLC or two while you’re at it, as five out of the six Field of Glory 2 DLC packs are on 60% off until Thursday, too.

This isn’t the only option for strategy PC gaming on a $0 budget, of course – our guides to the best free war games and free strategy games offer a bevy of zero-cost options for your strategizing delight.

If you’re a historical gamer and you have got a budget, lucky you – we’ve collected lists of the best medieval games, the best American Civil War games, the best WW2 games, and the best Vietnam War games you can play on PC (among many other historical genres).

If, however, that’s enough digital gaming for you, maybe have a gander at our favourite historical board games and strategy board games instead.