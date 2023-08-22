GW will hire you to license the next era of Warhammer games

Two weeks after hiring a Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar ‘brand assurance rep’ (lore inspector) to keep third-party licensees true to Warhammer fiction, there’s now another noteworthy Games Workshop job up for grabs in the firm’s licensing arm: GW is seeking a new videogames licensing manager.

According to the official ad on GW’s jobs site, the new licensing manager will spend most of their time maintaining good relations with the licensee studios making Warhammer fantasy and Warhammer 40k games, as well as squeezing as much cash as possible out of each licensed videogame release.

While GW says the role “will also cover being part of finding and signing a small selection of the very biggest and best new Warhammer videogames”, helping strike deals with new partners appears, from the job ad, to be a much smaller part of the day-job than existing licensee relations.

The ad also suggests you’ll sometimes be working with non-videogame licensed products, like the Warhammer 40k scented candles and Space Marine bathrobes made by Merchoid.

The job is full time, based at GW’s Warhammer World HQ in Nottingham, UK. As is standard for GW job ads, there’s no advertised salary – but, like all GW staff, you’ll get 25 days holiday a year (plus the UK’s eight national holidays); a profit share bonus when GW hits its targets; and a staff discount on Warhammer products.

Think it might be right for you? Well, GW has some requirements.

“A good knowledge of the Warhammer IP will be an essential asset”, the job ad says – but you also need “superb personal and commercial judgement, a good eye for maximising sales, outstanding communication abilities, business relationship skills and an eye for what makes an amazing video game or licensed physical product – all with a relentless drive to succeed and push to targets”.

The application deadline is 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 12 midnight UK time on Sunday, September 3 – you can apply on the GW jobs site.

It’s certainly a busy time for 40k-themed and Warhammer fantasy games alike. While fans greedily await the Space Marine 2 release date – and more news about upcoming releases Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader and Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – we’ve recently heard that the Warhammer 40k Darktide classes are getting a major overhaul, with full-scale RPG skill trees.

Given this Warhammer videogames boom, we refuse to give up hope for more Warhammer Total War games, either – we still think there’s a strong case for a Warhammer 40k Total War one day.

