Games Workshop pays staff $12m bonus for another bumper year

Games Workshop, the UK-based maker of Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Age of Sigmar, will next month announce another record year for revenue and profits, according to its own forecast – and plans to pay staff $12.3m in cash as a profit share bonus, split equally among each employee worldwide.

The bonus comes as GW announces it expects to post pre-tax profits of at least $190m / £155m for the financial year ending May 2022, from total revenues of $472m / £385m – that’s 3% more profit and 9% more revenue than last year. It puts GW’s 2021-22 profit margin at 40%, however – a little weaker than last year’s 43%.

That shaved margin might account for GW giving slightly less of its profits back to employees than last year, despite an increase in the firm’s earnings overall. In the 2020-21 financial year, GW paid its then 2500 staff around $17m between them – equating to 9% of total profits. This year’s profit share bonus of $12m is equal to just 6% of GW’s profits – and we can assume each employee’s slice is a little smaller, too, as GW appears to have been hiring aggressively over the last year.

Published for investors on Tuesday, GW’s trading update also confirmed it had paid out the same tasty dividends to its many shareholders in 2021-22 as in the previous year – $2.88 / £2.35 per share owned, for a total payout of $94m / £77m.

Shares in Games Workshop, a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, currently sell for around $75 / £61 each.

