Best Harry Potter Lego sets 2023

There are so many Harry Potter Lego sets out there that it can be hard to know where to look. This is one of Lego’s most expansive themes, and by now practically every scene from the books or movies has been converted to brick form at least once. The good news then, is that there’s bound to be something you’ll like.

We’ve put together this list to help you find the perfect Lego Harry Potter model to suit you needs. The range includes some of the biggest Lego sets and most detailed creations ever produced by the company, but you don’t need to splash out on the most expensive Lego set of all time – we have plenty of recommendations for cheap Lego sets in the Wizarding World as well.

Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds

Rammed with tiny details, Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds is the best Lego Harry Potter set for adults.

No of pieces 2,660 Price on Lego store $169.99 Minifigures 1

There have been a number of Lego Hogwarts sets released over the years, and while the currently available big castle is a juggernaut, we like the smaller Hogwarts Castle and Grounds even better.

With this set, we find it truly impressive how Lego has managed to replicate the majesty and detail of Hogwarts Castle on such a micro scale. While it’s definitely a display item rather than a toy, we love the number of references and easter eggs rendered in tiny form, from Ron’s car stuck in the Whomping Willow to the Chamber of Secrets below.

This is a great Lego set for adults, able to easily fit on a shelf while looking no less breathtaking for its somewhat smaller size. At over 2600 pieces, there’s plenty of fiddly building fun to be had putting it together. Check out our extensive Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds review for more information.

Lego Hogwarts Polyjuice Potion Mistake

Polyjuice Potion Mistake is the best cheap Lego Harry Potter set.

No of pieces 217 Price on Lego store $19.99 Minifigures 3

This next entry is a really small Lego Harry Potter set, but it’s attractive, fun, and comes packed with detail. The set does a really good job replicating a scene from its movie: The polyjuice potion mishap.

For a small Lego set, there’s a lot crammed in here. We like the way it creates the impression of a complete room in cross section, and in fact you can collect other sets in its range to kit out a larger Hogwarts. The minifigures can all transform – from Harry, Ron, and Hermione to Crabbe, Goyle, and freaky cat Hermione – which adds loads of play value. You basically get six minifigures for the price of three. The only thing missing is a Moaning Myrtle, since this is her bathroom after all.

Lego Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition

The best Lego Harry Potter train has got to be Lego Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition.

No of pieces 5,129 Price on Lego store $499.99 Minifigures 20

We went pretty small with our Hogwarts recommendation, so now we’re going big with the Lego Harry Potter train. The bold colors and sheer scale of this Lego Harry Potter set makes it truly eye-catching. Featuring station 9 ¾ and the locomotive itself, this 5000+ piece Lego set is officially a whopper.

It has an interesting footprint however, enormously long but pretty thin, so you may be able to stick it up on a shelf, mantelpiece, or cupboard, where a bulkier model might look out of place.

Once complete, the Lego Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition features light up compartments which display various Hogwarts Express scenes from across the Harry Potter franchise. The train takes you on a trip from the beginning of the franchise, with the golden trio’s first meeting, to the end, with Harry and Ginny sending their own kids off to school.

Once again, we stress, other Hogwarts Express models are available. You can get a diddy one that has better play value and won’t break the bank. But this is our pick for the best around and for good reason: it’s a feast for the eyes.

Lego Hedwig

The adorable Hedwig is the best Lego Harry Potter figure set.

No of pieces 630 Price on Lego store $39.99 Minifigures 1.5

There are lots of good Lego Harry Potter creatures and figure builds available, but our favorite of the bunch is Harry’s owl Hedwig. This build, clearly designed for display, is adorable, but still has a certain cool factor. Standout features include the level of detail on the face and wings, as well as the head you can turn to pose the snowy owl.

But the star of the show is the ingenious motion built into this design. By turning a handle, you can make Hedwig’s wings flap, and the movement is really well done. We’ve seen some awesome tutorials for motorizing the build, making it flap all by itself at the press of a button. Overall, this build has a nice, naturalistic look to it with a lot of detail. It’s surprisingly affordable as well.

If Hedwig never struck a chord with you (perhaps you were cheering when she got blasted; were you, you monster?) there are two similar Harry Potter sets which also feature flapping winged creatures for display. These are the Hungarian Horntail, and Dumbledore’s pet phoenix Fawkes.

Lego Gringotts Bank

The most impressive Lego Harry Potter set for display is the new Gringotts Bank.

No of pieces 4,801 Price on Lego store $429.99 Minifigures 13

Lego has been seriously upping the ante on the ambition and scale of its builds in the last few years, but there have been very few models as majestic as the new Lego Gringotts. With its unique, towering shape it gives the impression of an ornate wedding cake on its stand. The amount of content in this Harry Potter Lego set is nigh on unparalleled.

There are 13 Lego minifigures in the Gringotts Bank in total, including lots of new ones. You get a posable dragon, a working rail track, and lots of cute series references, ranging from the large (the Magical Menagerie shop next door) to the small (a tiny chocolate frog hiding in a nook).

The downside to this model is it’s so tall that it’s quite hard to find a suitable display space for the Lego kit. And you definitely don’t want to leave it out ; we can only imagine the disaster scene if the lofty build toppled. Everyone’s annoyed about the entrance sticker, where two stickers were used instead of one for the Gringotts Bank name, creating an unsightly gap. Overall though, this bank is a Lego masterpiece.

Now you’ve seen the best Lego Harry Potter sets, for more movie magic check out the best Lego Indiana Jones sets and the best best Star Wars Lego sets.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Lego Group is licensed by Warner Bros. to produce official Harry Potter Lego sets. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from sales of Harry Potter Lego.