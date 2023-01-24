MTG Phyrexia artifact changes the game for planeswalkers

MTG head designer Mark Rosewater has lit sparks in the hearts of Superfriends fans everywhere by revealing a new Phyrexia spoiler. First seen in an official MTG blog post on January 23, Ichormoon Gauntlet is a blue artifact that gives all planeswalkers you control two new loyalty abilities: Proliferate for zero counters, and an extra turn for minus 12.

Proliferate selects any number of permanents/players with a counter, adding one extra counter of each kind the target already has. That means plenty more loyalty counters for your army of MTG planeswalkers. Proliferate is one of the major mechanics showcased in the upcoming set Phyrexia: All Will Be One – along with Poison and Oil, two counter-generating keywords that have big synergy with Proliferate.

If that wasn’t enough counters for you, Ichormoon Gauntlet has a passive ability that lets you add a counter (plus one additional counter) to a permanent any time you cast a noncreature spell. There may be no +1/+1 or -1/-1 counters in All Will Be One, but there will still be plenty for Ichormoon Gauntlet to do.

A heap of planeswalkers are being introduced to Standard in this set (if only to be compleated). And while Ichormoon Gauntlet may see Standard play, many Magic fans are likely already eyeing the card up for their MTG Commander decks.

Find out more about the mechanics of Phyrexia: All Will Be One in the MTG blog post.

