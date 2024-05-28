MTG Modern Horizons 3 card lets anything be Colossal Dreadmaw

If there’s one thing Modern Horizons 3 is absolutely stuffed with, well it’s Commander cards. But if there are two things Modern Horizons 3 is stuffed with, it’s Commander cards and cute references. That being so, it was only a matter of time before Wizards of the Coast revealed its new take on the much-memed dinosaur card Colossal Dreadmaw.

Enter, Colossal Dreadmask! This MTG equipment card costs (you guessed it) 4GG and gives whoever’s wearing it +6/+6 and trample, the coveted stats and ability of Colossal Dreadmaw. You could put this mask on the infamous MTG dinosaur itself to create Colossal Dreadmaw squared.

Reprinted in four consecutive MTG sets between 2017 and 2018, Colossal Dreadmaw’s constant presence, and its release in the same set as the inarguably superior Carnage Tyrant, was enough to cement its meme status in online MTG circles. It’s now joked about as the perfect Magic card and a terrifying force of nature, to be deeply feared.

As far as we’re aware, this is the fourth official MTG card that draws reference to Colossal Dreadmaw (fifth if you count Colossal Dreadmaw itself). The first was Phantasmal Dreadmaw, a cheap dreadmaw that’s exiled when targeted, released in Modern Horizons 2. Then came Earthshaker Dreadmaw, in Lost Caverns of Ixalan, a Colossal Dreadmaw that draws cards.

The third card was actually released alongside Earthshaker Dreadmaw, and is a more subtle reference: The Jurassic World card Dino DNA. This allows you to exile creatures from graveyards and create copies of them that have the same stats and creature type as Colossal Dreadmaw.

Colossal Dreadmask is a fun card for Limited, where you’ll be able to cause some serious damage on a stalled board, repeatedly equipping your little dudes and turning them into massive tramplers. Due to its mana value and equip cost, we don’t see Colossal Dreadmask seeing much play elsewhere though – perhaps some Commander decks want it?

The internet has responded predictably to this card’s reveal, exclaiming that they’ll concede as soon as it hits the battlefield, or suggesting that this was the MH3 card Gavin hinted would be banned.

For more interesting Modern Horizons 3 cards, here’s a crab demon that nicks spells, and you can be sure if they’ve done the Dreadmaw joke, Wizards has done the Elk joke too.

