New Eldrazi in MTG Modern Horizons 3 looks tasty for Tron

The Modern Horizons 3 spoilers are coming thick and fast, and one particular MTG card looks like a sure bet for Tron decks. A Magic: The Gathering story article from May 13 revealed Devourer of Destiny, an Eldrazi that can be revealed from your opening hand to trigger a super Scry in your first upkeep phase of the game.

This MTG Eldrazi costs seven mana to cast, but you don’t need to spend a dime to play with it. If the card is in your opening hand, you can reveal it at the start of a game. Then, on your first upkeep, you get to look at the top four cards of your library, choosing one to put back on top. The rest go into exile.

The card does have other features. It’s a fairly beefy 6/6 creature, and you can exile a permanent of your choice that belongs to one or more MTG colors. But it’s that opening-hand gamble that’ll appeal to Tron players.

In case you haven’t played a game of MTG Modern in a while, Tron decks all share one common trait: Urza lands. If you can get Urza’s Mine, Urza’s Power Plant, and Urza’s Tower into play, you’ve got a huge colorless mana base to play with.

Different types of Tron decks use this in different ways, but the core principle remains the same: find those Urza lands fast. Devourer of Destiny sets you up nicely to look through your deck, searching for those crucial cards.

Unsurprisingly, Devourer of Destiny isn’t the only Eldrazi spoiler to emerge of late. Another MTG story article from Monday showed off Breaker of Creation, a creature with Annihilator 2, Hexproof from each color, and a bit of life gain. This might be one to watch for other MTG formats – we can see it pairing nicely with a budget MTG Commander deck.

