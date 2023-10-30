MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan is filled with powerful reprints

As more Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoilers are released, it’s becoming clear that the set is stuffed full of awesome reprints, like an underground cave gleaming with treasure. Most recently, on October 30, MTG Japan revealed a reprint of Coat of Arms, which will be the set’s box topper, a bonus card inside sealed booster boxes. This card is absurd in tribal decks, and can easily make a whole board of creatures gigantic. Copies tend to cost about $20, so it’s high time for a reprint.

Early on – before spoiler season started – Wizards of the Coast revealed that MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan includes a reprint of the MTG Land card Lost Cavern of Souls, as well as Mana Crypt (though the latter is not becoming Standard legal – can you imagine?). Now we’ve seen way more great reprints of cards that you might not have had the chance to add to your collection.

For instance, one of the best dinosaur Magic: The Gathering cards, Gishath, Sun’s Avatar, is in the set. It’s been slowly crawling up in price in anticipation of this MTG set’s release, but now after the reprint’s reveal it’s predictably on the way down again.

More recently, we saw a reprint for a fantastic MTG Angel card, Resplendent Angel. This life-gaining, token-making angel is a powerhouse in Pioneer angel decks featuring Giada. The card could easily go for $40 before now, so hopefully this reprint will drive that down a little.

Finally, we’d like to highlight another great reprint of a top card from original Ixalan block: Growing Rites of Itlimoc. This legendary enchantment fulfills a bunch of useful functions in green decks. First it helps you find creatures; then it transforms into a land that’s also a brilliant MTG mana ramp cards.

