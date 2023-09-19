MTG My Little Pony returns with unique, rule-bending cards

Wizards of the Coast is releasing a new batch of MTG My Little Pony cards and donating half the proceeds to charity. Ponies: The Gathering 2 features Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Applejack, and Rainbow Dash as silver bordered cards that break the rules of Magic: The Gathering. It’s a new charity MTG Secret Lair drop, where half the money raised from sales will be donated to Extra Life, an organization that supports children’s hospitals.

The cards in Ponies: The Galloping 2 have some wacky abilities. For instance, Pinkie Pie rewards you with treasure when you play a card with a smile in the artwork, while Applejack lets you use toys as creature tokens, giving you extra abilities if they have wings or horns. Fluttershy, meanwhile, can buff every creature you control that has a tail, and Rainbow Dash makes you 20% more cool each time you attack with a hasty or flying creature.

The My Little Pony Secret Lair is available for $39.99 or $49.99 in foil. When you buy a copy, Wizards says half of it will go to Extra Life, which supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, providing millions of treatments to kids at 170 member hospitals in the US and Canada.

It’s worth noting that Wizards of the Coast has specifically referenced wanting to support the Seattle Children’s Autism Center. Its links to the facility have met with some controversy in past years, because the center uses applied behavior analysis – a form of therapy that is disavowed by some autism advocacy groups.

This is actually the second MTG Secret Lair featuring brand new My Little Pony cards. The first, also a charity Secret Lair partnered with Extra Life, came out in 2019 and featured Rarity, Princess Luna/Nightmare Moon, and Princess Twilight Sparkle.

In a recent Good Morning Magic video, designer Chris Mooney says there was always a plan to create more My Little Pony cards, as you can see from Twilight Sparkle’s ability, referencing pony cards that had not yet been released.

It’s interesting that silver border cards are back for this Secret Lair. The border, which marks a Magic card that can’t be played in most established formats, was discontinued with the MTG unset Unfinity, replaced with an Acorn stamp. It’s back now, but we probably shouldn’t read too much into that. Mooney says it was done to make sure the new SL cards line up visually with the previous MLP cards.

