We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New MTG Secret Lairs sell out in under 24 hours, again

If you’re keen to grab an MTG Fallout Secret Lair, you better move fast – many of these limited Magic: The Gathering cards are already gone.

Wizards of the Coast art of Fallout's Vault Boy, as seen in the sold out 2024 MTG Secret Lairs
Mollie Russell's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

The latest MTG Secret Lair dropped on April 8, but less than 24 hours later, almost half of its products have sold out. Equinox Superdrop 2024’s tarot-themed cards are unavailable, as are many of its Fallout Secret Lair options. The remaining Fallout cards, plus ‘Featuring: Phoebe Wahl’ and ‘Diabolical Dioramas’ are still for sale, albeit with a big red “Limited Stock!” banner attached.

At first glance, we’re not sure why these MTG Secret Lairs are selling so well. Equinox Superdrop 2024 doesn’t have incredible reprint value, as our trading card game specialist pointed out on Monday. Perhaps the Fallout theme is doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Or maybe the chance of pulling a $50 Mana Vault bonus card from the MTG Fallout Secret Lair is just too tempting.

Sold out Equinox Superdrop MTG Secret Lairs on the Secret Lair website

Whatever drives Magic: The Gathering fans to spend their dough, the lack of stock is a direct result of Wizards of the Coast’s new printing approach. Back in January, the publisher dropped its print-to-demand business model in favor of limited print runs. A blog post from January 2 says the move was brought in “ to expedite shipping and reduce wait times”.

Wizards acknowledged that Secret Lairs may sell out, but it promised to prepare for this possibility. “While popular Secret Lair drops may sell out fast, we now have four years of Secret Lair sales to base our print-run numbers on, and we’re aiming to get as close to overall demand as possible” Wizards says on January 2. “The result should be that most players get what they want faster.”

The limited print runs haven’t exactly had a great track record so far, though. The MTG Cats and Dogs Commander deck was also a limited print run Secret Lair, and fans claim that completely sold out in six hours.

The Equinox Superdrop 2024 sale ends on April 29, but only time will tell if stock will last that long. Be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News for more Magic: The Gathering updates. We share regular stories on the latest MTG sets from this year’s MTG release schedule, and we can tell you all about the latest MTG Arena codes and MTG Arena decks.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)