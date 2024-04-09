New MTG Secret Lairs sell out in under 24 hours, again

The latest MTG Secret Lair dropped on April 8, but less than 24 hours later, almost half of its products have sold out. Equinox Superdrop 2024’s tarot-themed cards are unavailable, as are many of its Fallout Secret Lair options. The remaining Fallout cards, plus ‘Featuring: Phoebe Wahl’ and ‘Diabolical Dioramas’ are still for sale, albeit with a big red “Limited Stock!” banner attached.

At first glance, we’re not sure why these MTG Secret Lairs are selling so well. Equinox Superdrop 2024 doesn’t have incredible reprint value, as our trading card game specialist pointed out on Monday. Perhaps the Fallout theme is doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Or maybe the chance of pulling a $50 Mana Vault bonus card from the MTG Fallout Secret Lair is just too tempting.

Whatever drives Magic: The Gathering fans to spend their dough, the lack of stock is a direct result of Wizards of the Coast’s new printing approach. Back in January, the publisher dropped its print-to-demand business model in favor of limited print runs. A blog post from January 2 says the move was brought in “ to expedite shipping and reduce wait times”.

Wizards acknowledged that Secret Lairs may sell out, but it promised to prepare for this possibility. “While popular Secret Lair drops may sell out fast, we now have four years of Secret Lair sales to base our print-run numbers on, and we’re aiming to get as close to overall demand as possible” Wizards says on January 2. “The result should be that most players get what they want faster.”

The limited print runs haven’t exactly had a great track record so far, though. The MTG Cats and Dogs Commander deck was also a limited print run Secret Lair, and fans claim that completely sold out in six hours.

The Equinox Superdrop 2024 sale ends on April 29, but only time will tell if stock will last that long.