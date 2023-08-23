MTG Wilds of Eldraine gets yummy-looking ‘gingerbread’ tokens

With the new MTG Wilds of Eldraine set releasing in a couple of weeks, Magic: The Gathering fans are preparing to return to a plane filled with fairy tale tropes – everything from Goldilocks and the Three Bears to Jack and the Beanstalk. So we shouldn’t really be too surprised that you can already buy a whole set of cutesy, worryingly appetising gingerbread game tokens to match the new MTG set.

Available from fantasy-flavored Dungeons and Dragons and MTG accessories store Beadle & Grimm’s, the Wilds of Eldraine Token Set includes a handful of heartwarming fairy-tale doodads to use in your games, including:

A metal, rotating dial-style life counter featuring a skirt-wearing hero called “Syr Ginger”

Seven metal plus one / plus five counters shaped like cute widdle gingerbread people

Six appealing yet inedible gingerbread dice – one D20, two D10s, and three D6s.

Seven aluminium token cards for the “Roles” in Wilds of Eldraine

A wildly colorful tin to keep them all in.

How much will that little lot set you back, you ask? $40 / £33 plus shipping is the answer – a princely sum for some cutesy brown enamel, perhaps – but then again, what magic fan worth their salt hasn’t spent too much cash on the perfect accessories for their favorite MTG decks?

The Beadle & Grimm’s sales page suggests the set is firmly a limited collector’s product, stating there are “limited sets available” – but there’re no exact info given on how many of these have been made.

What there is exact info on is the custom backstory for these little guys and gals: it casts you as a “badass gingerbread force relentlessly destroying candy monstrosities” in “Sweettooth Village”. If someone hasn’t made a deeply disturbing DnD homebrew about this within a month, we’ll, er, turn into a frog. Or something.

With the MTG Wilds of Eldraine release date coming up on September 8 in physical form and September 5 on MTG Arena, B&G’s little gingerbread surprise comes just as the new set’s spoiler season is in full swing.

Last week we saw the new Wilds of Eldraine commanders revealed, as well as all 10 Wilds of Eldraine draft strategies we’ll encounter when WoE hits tables in two weeks’ time. Intrepid fans have even already discovered an infinite combo featuring tortoises.

