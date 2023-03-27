Little-known MTG card sees sudden 900% price spike

The MTG card Staff of the Storyteller had its price go up by 900% in the last eight days, suddenly shooting up from the low, low cost of $1 to become a far more valuable (though still relatively affordable) $10 card.

While it won’t be making any lists of ‘most expensive MTG cards’ any time soon, Staff of the Storyteller has seen a surprisingly sudden jump in price. This very recent card was first printed in the Rebellion Rising Commander deck for Phyrexia All Will Be One, which is helmed by Neyali, Sun’s Vanguard. It’s a form of white card draw for decks making lots of tokens, comparable in effect to Idol of Oblivion.

Perhaps because it’s so recent, this nifty form of white card draw seems to have been slept on by the wider MTG community until now. Folks are now waking up to it, however, with Legacy control decks making use of the ability to keep their hands restocked.

There’s now several different control decks centred around Staff of the Storyteller floating around, as the Legacy format gets experimental in the wake of White Plume Adventurer and Expressive Iteration’s inclusion on the MTG banlist. One, a Bant list tentatively titled ‘Cat Staff’, uses Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse to pop out cat tokens that power the staff, while an Azorius version uses Shorikai, Genesis Engine instead.

