First MTG The Brothers’ War spoilers include five Urzas

The first spoilers for the next MTG set, The Brothers’ War are in, showing off a wide array of new The Brothers’ War cards, including some big stompy mechs, a new Teferi planeswalker, and the final Meld card we’ve been waiting for.

Revealed on stream on October 27, the first batch of The Brothers’ War spoilers include every new mechanic that’s appearing in the set. They also show off two new cards each for Urza and Mishra. That brings the number of cards for these characters in The Brothers’ War set up to five (four cards each in the main set, and one in Commander.)

Count them quickly, we’ve got the Urza planeswalker and Phyrexian Mishra Meld cards, (that’s two for each), then we’ve got Urza, Chief Artificer and Mishra, Eminent One, leading the Commander decks.

Now, leading the charge into The Brothers’ War spoiler season, here’s Urza, Prince of Kroog, and Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa.

And also Urza, Powerstone Prodigy and Mishra, Excavation Prodigy.

Urza, Prince of Kroog is a neat artifact copier, while Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa has a powerful MTG Ward effect, and shows off one of the set’s major returning mechanics – Unearth. With this ability you can bring back cards from the graveyard with haste, but they’ll be exiled at end of turn. Mishra’s version looks pretty nasty, as with his ability, even the most powerful robots can get a new lease on life for just three mana.

As for those prodigies, both are looters – built for drawing new cards and tossing others away. Both create mana as they do so, but Mishra’s card make temporary mana, and Urza’s permanent, in the form of Powerstone tokens. A new(ish) mechanic for the set, these are basically token versions of mana rocks, that can’t be used to cast non-artifact creatures.

All the Urza and Mishra cards in The Brothers’ War set show the brothers at variant points in history. As Wizards of the Coast’s designers have explained, The Brothers’ War has three arcs, showing the story at different stages.

We’ll go into more depth on the rest of the new cards in our The Brothers’ War guide, but if you’re impatient to see the rest of the day’s spoilers, check them out above. We were totally right about the green Meld card, huzzah!