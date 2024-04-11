Target members can get 20% off MTG, Pokémon, and Lorcana cards

The retail store Target is currently offering members a 20% discount on trading card game boosters and decks, with a range of Magic: The Gathering, Disney Lorcana, and Pokémon TCG products on sale. You can sign up to Target Circle for free if you like the sound of a bargain, but you might want to be quick – the Target website doesn’t specify exactly when this sale will end.

A range of MTG Commander decks and booster packs from the latest MTG sets are available as part of the sale. We’ve spotted two of the Fallout Commander decks, as well as each pre-con from Murders at Karlov Manor. Most other products on sale are related to Karlov Manor, but there is also a Lost Caverns of Ixalan pre-con among the listed sale items, as well as a Commander Masters collector booster.

All seven Disney Lorcana starter decks are on sale, including the two from the latest Lorcana set, Into the Inklands. We’ve also seen the Illumineer’s Trove from The First Chapter on sale, though it doesn’t look like any general booster packs are available.

The options are a little more varied for fans of the latest Pokémon TCG expansions. Booster boxes for Temporal Forces, Paldean Fates, Paradox Rift, and Obsidian Flames are on sale, and we’ve spotted at least one pre-constructed Battle Deck. A range of Elite Trainer boxes are available from the same sets, too.

A handful of YuGiOh decks, tins, and boosters can also be found. Plus, Target is selling plenty of Topps trading cards and the occasional Digimon deck. You can check out the full sale on Target’s website.

