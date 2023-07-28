Barcelona MagicCon brought a bunch of previews from several different MTG sets. Last, but not least, was a batch of MTG Wilds of Eldraine spoilers. During the event we were shown several cards and new art pieces from the whimsical fairytale plane.

Starting off with this Magic: The Gathering set’s only MTG planeswalker card. It’s Ashiok! This version of Ashiok is very interesting, allowing you to exile your own deck as a replacement for paying life. It makes cards like Arguel’s Blood Fast and Greed seem much more tasty, and there’s definitely ways to make it’s ultimate an instant kill.

Speaking of tasty, we already know there’s a gingerbread legendary creature in MTG Wilds of Eldraine, but here’s a regular creature. Tough Cookie can turn tokens into creatures, bringing non-sapient foodstuffs to life. It does look a bit like a Yugioh card, however.

Restless Fortress is a land that can become a creature, while Cruel Somnophage showcases the return of adventures. There’s a reprint of Sleight of Hand, and Moonshaker Cavalry seems like an insane finisher in White EDH decks.

Finally, we’ve seen a bunch of art featuring versions of fairytale staples like Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel, and Jack and the Beanstalk. That last one is a Vedalken from another plane, who’s hopped through an Omenpath.

Interestingly we are also getting a new bonus sheet for Wilds of Eldraine. Like Brothers’ War’s retro artifacts, these ‘Enchanting Tales’ are reprints of some of Magic’s top enchantment cards. There’s some really good ones too: Doubling Season, Smothering Tithe Necropotence, and Rhystic Study all feature.

