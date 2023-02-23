Next JoyToy Warhammer 40k figure is a bling Ultramarine champ

A new Warhammer 40k Space Marine Primaris Company Champion, and four new Sisters of Battle, are coming from Beijing based action-figure maker JoyToy. The 1/18 scale figures were revealed on JoyToy’s twitter account on Wednesday; there’s no release date yet, but JoyToy doesn’t leave much of a gap between revealing figures and releasing them.

Brother Parnaeus comes prepainted in Ultramarines livery. If you love painting miniatures and fancy a 1/18 scale challenge, rival MacFarlane toys creates unpainted ‘artist’s editions’. We covered a fantastic Logan Grimnar conversion a fan created from a MacFarlane Primaris Hellblaster to give you an example of what’s possible.

The Space Marines Primaris Company Champion model was one of Games Workshop’s event-exclusive miniatures for 2022, only available at hobby events that GW organised or attended in person – though there’s a chance you can still pick up a copy at Warhammer World.

The new Sisters of Battle figures are in the red and white livery of the Order of the Bloody Rose, joining JoyToy’s existing Sisters figures from the Order of our Martyred Lady. Three new Adepta Sororitas Battle Sisters figures have been revealed, as well as a huge Paragon Warsuit.

JoyToy makes a wide range of mecha action figures, and recently released the first of a line of toys licensed from the Infinity wargame. They already have figures for many Warhammer 40k factions, including the T’au Empire, Grey Knights, Black Templars, and Necrons.