Crafty fan makes unreleased Warhammer 40k daemon from foil

In just three days, Reddit user TheFoilGuy crafted a crinkly, kitchen-foil replica of the new Warhammer 40k baddy Vashtorr the Arkifane, after the massive daemon was revealed by Games Workshop at the Warhammer Online Preview on November 19. TheFoilGuy uploaded a picture of their finished creation to the r/Warhammer40k Reddit board on Tuesday.

The sculpture lacks fine detail but captures the key design features of the recently previewed Vashtorr the Arkifane model, with bladed wings, hunched beetle back and catastrophically large hammer. Despite the flimsy-looking material, TheFoilGuy explains that their daemonic creation is quite sturdy and made entirely from foil, saying “Wires aren’t necessary until they get above a meter tall or so” in response to a comment on their post.

TheFoilGuy has been uploading photos of their creations to Reddit since 2018. According to their own comments, they will happily accept requests for characters to sculpt, and will even post the sculpture out to the person who commissions it – provided they cover the cost of shipping. Over the years, they’ve made many Warhammer 40k characters, including the Space Marine Primarchs, the Aeldari Autarch Kayleth from Warhammer videogame Dawn of War 2, and eccentric Necron Overlord Trazyn the Infinite.

The sculptor’s foil muse isn’t limited to 40k fandom, and they have uploaded scrunchy sculptures of heroes and villains from the Monster Hunter, Metal Gear Solid and Overwatch franchises, among others.

