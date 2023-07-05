DnD Reborn 5e guide

If you’ve ever wondered what life after death is like, just ask a DnD Reborn 5e character. They never quite nailed the whole dying thing, and now they walk the Forgotten Realms in a sort-of-dead form. Some are stitched back together, others have spiritual features, and others are stuffed with straw – but all of them make for interesting RPG characters.

Ready to shirk off the original DnD races in favor of a Reborn 5e character? We can tell you all there is to know about the lineage, including what features to add to your DnD character sheet and the best DnD classes to adopt.

What is a DnD lineage?

A DnD lineage is almost a sub-type of race. It represents creatures your character can become as well as be born as. For example, your DnD Dwarf may become Reborn if they are brought back from the dead.

The Reborn is one of three lineages introduced in Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft. With this DnD book, you could also play a Hexblood or a DnD Dhampir.

What is a Reborn 5e character?

A Reborn 5e character definitely, objectively died – and yet they’re somehow still alive. They may be the former servant of a necromantic DnD Wizard who suddenly gained consciousness, or they might be the result of a botched resurrection. They may even have been stitched together and brought to life, Frankenstein-style.

It’s up to you how your character became a Reborn (and how obvious their undead nature is to others). One thing remains constant for the reborn, though: they’re plagued by lost memories. Partial or total amnesia is common, and the Reborn dwell on their past instead of sleeping, trying to claw back some of who they once were.

Reborn 5e traits

These are the core traits of a Reborn 5e character:

Ability scores +2 and +1 any two stats, or +1 any three Type Humanoid Size Medium or Small Speed 30 feet Languages Common and one other Features Ancestral Legacy, Deathless Nature, Knowledge from a Past Life

Ancestral Legacy means you get to keep parts of your old D&D character if they suddenly become a Reborn. You’ll have the same DnD skills proficiencies, as well as your original climbing, flying, and/or swimming speeds. For example, if your Tabaxi 5e becomes a Reborn, they can still climb like the agile feline they – ahem – were.

Deathless Nature gives a Reborn a number of benefits. You gain advantage on saving throws against disease, being poisoned 5e. You’re resistant to poison damage, and you’ll have advantage on death saving throws.

The Reborn also don’t eat, drink, breathe, or sleep. Magic can’t force them to sleep, and they can finish a long rest in as little as four hours if you spend the whole time motionless.

Finally, you get the spookily-named Knowledge from a Past Life, which means you’ll often see flashes of helpful memories from the past. When you make an ability check using a skill, you get to roll a d6 after seeing the number on your d20, adding the d6 to the final result. This can be used a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus, with uses replenished after a DnD long rest.

Reborn 5e classes

Customizable stats and features that help you stay alive longer are useful for pretty much any D&D class. That being said, we think the Reborn 5e lineage works better for some than others – here are some suggestions if you’re stuck for DnD character build ideas.

Reborn Barbarian

A DnD Barbarian with Deathless Nature can go even more whole-hog during combat, safe in the knowledge they’re that little bit harder to kill. There are also a variety of strong Barbarian subclasses 5e that fit the Reborn’s undead nature perfectly.

The Path of the Zealot makes your Reborn even more anti-death, allowing them to keep raging (and fighting) while rolling death saving throws. Perhaps your Reborn Barbarian doesn’t remember who their ancestors are, but they can summon their spirits thanks to the Path of the Ancestral Guardian. Or maybe your Reborn joins the Path of the Totem Warrior as part of a spiritual quest to find out who they truly are.

Reborn Bard

DnD Bards already get a great deal when it comes to skill checks thanks to their Jack of All Trades feature. Add the Reborn’s Knowledge from a Past Life, and you can create the ultimate know-it-all.

We think a brain box of this scale is perfect for the College of Lore 5e subclass. This adds even more proficiencies to your roster and eventually lets you add your Bardic inspiration die for skill checks. You’ll be the most useful person at the table (as long as nobody asks you to hit anything).

Reborn Rogue

Thanks to Expertise, this is another D&D class that’s adept in the skill department. Knowledge from a Past Life makes your DnD Rogue even more capable, and that extra padding from Deathless Nature doesn’t hurt either.

We also love the idea of a Reborn Assasin. You don’t need to sleep, so you can stalk the shadows, preparing for a devastating sneak attack. You’re also resistant to poison – if you pick up the poisoner 5e feat, perhaps this would be a very fitting method of killing for your Reborn.

