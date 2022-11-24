Here are all 46 MTG Jumpstart 2022 booster themes

On November 23, MTG publisher Wizards of the Coast revealed a full list of Jumpstart 2022 theme spoilers in an official blog. The 46 possible themes let you create decks of shapeshifting cats, demon detectives, and zombie knights.

MTG Jumpstart is a Magic format that was introduced back in 2020. A deck is created by shuffling together two Jumpstart packs, making it a speedy way to get into the game. In addition to the dedicated Jumpstart 2022 set, Wizards lately increased support for the format by including Jumpstart booster packs with every set release.

We’ve already seen heaps of Jumpstart 2022 spoilers in the lead up to the full reveal. For example, the Jumpstart 2022 Urza pack features some high-power Modern cards, and the Rats / Blink packs let you appoint rodents and rabbits as your Commander. Some of the previews have been slightly more disappointing, however – the Jumpstart Merfolk and Eldrazi packs don’t seem to show off the best these tribes have to offer.

One thing the themes list shows is that not all Jumpstart themes are created equal. Tribes like Merfolk, Cats, Goblins, and Zombies get four different possible booster combinations, with more unique themes like Shapeshifters, MTG Eldrazi, and Urza’s are limited to a single booster type.

Here’s the full list of MTG Jumpstart 2022 themes:

Vehicles

Knights

Constellation (2)

Teamwork (2)

Spirits (2)

Blink (4)

Cats (4)

Law (4)

Holy (4)

Shapeshifters

Snow

Go to School (2)

Scrying (2)

Faeries (2)

Merfolk (4)

Detective (4)

Think Again (4)

Inventive (4)

Unlucky Thirteen

Rats

Demons (2)

Boneyard (2)

Morbid (2)

Cruel (4)

Fangs (4)

Zombies (4)

Gross (4)

Spicy

Speedy

Experimental (2)

Dragons (2)

Cycling (2)

Goblins (4)

Treasure (4)

Fiery (4)

Raid (4)

Eldrazi

Primates

Multi-headed (2)

Gigantic (2)

Landfall (2)

Elves (4)

Wolves (4)

Ferocious (4)

Insects (4)

Urza’s

You can find full details of the boosters’ contents in Wizards’ official blog.

