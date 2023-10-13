Wizards of the Coast already revealing MTG cards from 2024

Wizards of the Coast is already sharing spoilers for MTG cards releasing in 2024. On October 12, it revealed a card from the upcoming set Ravnica Remastered, which won’t be coming out for another three months. The card, shown on the Wizards_Magic Instagram account, is a reprint of Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind.

Ravnica Remastered is an upcoming Magic: The Gathering set coming out January 12, 2024. The first set on 2024’s MTG release schedule, It will feature a hand-picked selection of cards from every MTG set taking place on the city plane of Ravnica.

Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind is an MTG Dragon card first released in Guildpact in 2006. What’s unusual about this upcoming version is this is the first time the card will be printed with the old style of MTG card frame. Wizards of the Coast changed the border style in 2003’s Eighth Edition, but reintroduced the old border as a special ‘retro frame’ card treatment in 2021.

Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind portrays one of MTG Ravnica’s more iconic characters, the Izzet dragon Niv-Mizzet. However, in our view this card is simply outclassed by a different version of the same dude: Niv-Mizzet, Parun – which we think is one of the best MTG commanders of all time.

It’s surely a while before Ravnica Remastered’s proper spoiler season – we’ve got MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan to get excited for first, so it’s kind of surprising Wizards would give us a sneak peek at what’s coming up so far in advance.

Coming just before MTG Doctor Who is released, this certainly doesn’t do much to mollify those who complain of ‘endless spoiler season’, and that seems to be reflected in the comments.

This actually isn’t the first Ravnica Remastered card Wizards has revealed. Last month, we got to see a range of characters featured in the set, as well as the exciting knowledge that the shock lands, some of the best MTG lands ever made, will be making an appearance.

Speaking of upcoming Magic content, take a look at the year’s MTG release schedule, to see the last few things on the list for 2023. You should also claim any MTG Arena codes that haven’t expired yet while you’ve got the chance.