MTG Secret Lair features retro movies, metal, and baseball

The next batch of MTG Secret Lairs are here, bringing the latest set of premium Magic: The Gathering cards with special artwork, which can be picked up at a high price point. The new MTG Secret Lair drop for Fall 2023 includes MTG Planeswalkers styled as baseball cards, retro movie references styled as VHS covers, and plenty more. In fact, there are seven sets of cards in this collection, each one priced at $29.99 or $39.99 for foil copies.

The Secret Lairs in this Magic: The Gathering superdrop are:

Absolute Annihalation – Oppression, Abrade, Mass Hysteria, Terminate

Now on VHS! – Rewind, The First Sliver, Rampant Growth, Food Chain

Magic: The Baseballing – Ajani Goldmane, Ajani Goldmane, Liliana Vess Jace Beleren , Chandra Nalaar, Garruk Wildspeaker

Keep Partying Hard, Shred Harder Than You Previously Thought Possible – Tevesh Szat Doom of Fools, Godo Bandit Warlord, Jeska Thrice Reborn, Vile Smasher the Fierce

Featuring: Gary Baseman – Plains, Mountain, Forest, Island, Swamp

Buggin’ Out – Eldritch Evolution, Giant Adephage, Noxious Revival, Grist the Hunger Tide, Mazirek Kraul Death Priest

Artist Series: Kev Walker – Faeburrow Elder, Carnage Tyrant, Fleshbag Marauder, It That Betrays

Absolute Annihilation is a very loud Secret Lair, with aggressive art, flavor text, and even the rules text in all caps. Now on VHS! meanwhile has a lovely retro look. The card art seems to explicitly reference classic films, like The Day of the Triffids and Alien, and looks like worn VHS cases covered in stickers.

Magic: The Baseballing is an innovative format, turning MTG cards into baseball cards, complete with trivia: Ajani Goldmane “was briefly traded to the Phyrexians in 2022”. Keep Partying Hard has art metal posters, for a range of different metal styles – (oh boy are they hard to read though).

Gary Baseman’s created art for each of the basic MTG lands, so if you care about value you’ll skip this lair, but if you care about whimsical creepy-cute characters you’re in luck. Buggin’ Out has brightly colored art that looks positively radioactive, or perhaps reminiscent of a Municipal Waste album cover.

Finally Kev Walker’s the Artist Series lair for this superdrop. This incredibly prolific artist has made over 470 pieces for MTG since the 1990s, and has now lent his brush to this new collection.

The Fall Secret Lair drop will be available for the next month, ending on October 1.

