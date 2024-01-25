MTG Karlov Manor Commander decks stacked with pricey reprints

The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander decks were fully revealed on January 24, and their reprint value is off the charts. As of January 25, MTG Goldfish estimates that each pre-con is worth between $130.78 and $162.05 (£102.69 and £127.60). If these Magic: The Gathering decks sell out quickly, it’ll be no mystery as to why.

Selling for around $46 (£39), these pre-built MTG Commander decks are pretty pricey compared with those sold alongside other MTG sets. But the reprint value remains staggering – the best-value deck among the bunch is currently worth 250% more than its retail price, based purely on reprints alone.

That winning deck is Deep Clue Sea, a blue/green/white deck that revolves around Murders at Karlov Manor’s revival of Clue tokens and the Investigate mechanic. YouTubers at The Command Zone reckon the deck includes $189.75 (£149.07) worth of reprints – you can see their breakdown in the video below:

Morska, Undersea Sleuth is the MTG Commander here, and at $10 (£7.86) it’s one of several cards pushing up the deck’s price. Other cards worth sea-ing include Bennie Bracks, Zoologist ($19.39 / £15.24), Adrix and Nev, Twincasters ($21.45 / £16.85), and Koma, Cosmos Serpent ($13.82 / £10.86).

Close behind Deep Clue Sea is the blue/black deck Revenant Recon, with an estimated reprint value of $161.77 (£127.07). Its Commander, Mirko, Obsessive Theorist, is worth $20 (£15.71) on its own. Black cards offer most of the value here, with Reanimate ($14.79 / £11.62), Rise of the Dark Realms ($20.99 / £16.49), and Necromancy ($17.18 / £13.50) among the most expensive Magic cards in the deck.

Next in line, the red/white Blame Game deck offers $154.80 (£121.63) in reprint value. Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser ($25 / £19.64) is in the Commander seat here. This deck may not have the best reprint value overall, but it does feature the most expensive individual card. MTGGoldfish says Fiendish Duo is currently worth a devilish $37 (£29.07).

Bringing up the rear is the Deadly Disguise deck, with a reprint value of $130.78 (£102.21). It’s low, but it’s still miles ahead compared to the value we saw in other recent pre-cons from sets like Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who. Kaust, Eyes of the Glade ($10 / £7.86) is our green/red/white Commander, and Jeska’s Will ($25.34 / £19.91) is the chaser reprint of the deck.

These prices will soon drop, of course – news of a reprint generally tanks the value of a once-scarce card. Just look at the MTG Ixalan Commander decks. We reported that one deck had a reprint value of around $160 (£125.72) two months ago, and MTGGoldfish values that same deck at $75.07 (£59.47) today. Still, players are getting major bang for their buck right now.

