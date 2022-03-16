MTG Streets of New Capenna Commander decks supply chain woes

Bad news if you’re a Magic: The Gathering Commander player eagerly awaiting the five EDH decks that arrive with Streets of New Capenna’s set release on April 29. According to Wizards of the Coast, “supply chain issues” have affected the upcoming Commander decks, and you may struggle to get hold of them in April, at least if you’re based in the US.

In a short article posted to its official website on Monday, Wizards of the Coast announced that “there will be less availability” of the Streets of New Capenna Commander decks, in the US and Canada, on April 29, “than originally planned”. The supply chain issue apparently doesn’t stretch to other regions, or indeed other MTG releases. “We do not anticipate other Streets of New Capenna products to be impacted,” the announcement states.

As a result of the lowered availability, Wizards has increased the window for its supported WPN stores to run Streets of New Capenna Commander launch party events, with some now taking place as late as May 8. It seems the window’s been widened worldwide, not just in the areas impacted. Maybe double check the date if you plan to attend one!

Only a few details about the Streets of New Capenna Commander decks have been revealed so far. Each of the five is based on one of the Streets of New Capenna factions, or crime families. Thanks to a recent WPN article, we also now know their names and have a rough idea of their playstyle; from Obscura Operation, for “players who love strategising and saving their big reveals”; to Cabaretti Cacophany, filled with “loads of low cost creatures”.

Whether or not you’re able to snaffle up a set, the Streets of New Capenna Commander decks will be launching on April 29, on the global Streets of New Capenna release date.

