Pokémon newest set: The newest Pokémon card set and boosters

With four core expansions released every year, the newest Pokémon card set is constantly changing. Fans of the trading card game who want to play with the most up-to-date monsters naturally need to keep their eye on the ball. To help you keep up with the regular rotation, this guide will stay updated with details on Pokémon’s newest set.

Of course, the newest Pokémon TCG set isn’t the only one that matters. The most powerful Pokémon come from a wide variety of boosters, so here at Wargamer we cover all Pokémon TCG expansions, past and present. Heck, we can even answer videogame-related questions from time to time – for example, how many Pokémon are there right now?

Let’s answer that burning question up-front. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest is the newest Pokémon card set.

Pokémon newest set details

Released on November 11, 2022, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest includes over 190 cards. The expansion continues to explore the power of VSTAR Pokémon cards, with cards like Lugia VSTAR and Alolan Vulpix VSTAR expected to be some of the most powerful and desirable cards in the set. There are six Pokémon VSTAR included in the expansion – Lugia, Alolan Vulpix, Regidrago, Unown, Serperior, and Mawile.

Regieleki, Blaziken, Corviknight, Rayquaza, and Duraludon all have VMAX cards in Silver Tempest. Additionally, plenty of new V cards made it into the set, and Tool cards grant this type of Pokémon new VSTAR powers. The set also includes three Radiant Pokémon: Radiant Tsareena, Radiant Alakazam, and Radiant Jirachi.

Silver Tempest also expands the Pokémon Trainer card gallery with 30 special art cards. These are:

Altaria

Blaziken V

Blaziken VMAX

Blissey V

Braixen

Corviknight V

Corviknight VMAX

Druddigon

Duraludon VMAX (two versions)

Flaaffy

Friends in Galar

Gardevoir

Gordie

Judge

Jynx

Kricketune V

Malamar

Mawile V

Milotic

Passimian

Professor Burnet

Raihan

Rayquaza VMAX (two versions)

Rockruff

Serperior V

Smeargle

Sordward & Shieldbert

Zeraora V

Newest Pokémon packs

There are plenty of products to choose from if you’re looking for the newest Pokémon packs, including:

Upcoming Pokémon sets

Up next for the TCG is Pokémon Sword & Shield – Crown Zenith, which is set to arrive in January 2023. This is the final expansion in the Sword & Shield series before the TCG launches its Scarlet & Violet expansions next year.