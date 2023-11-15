PSA – the Walmart Lego deals for Black Friday are really good

Lego can be a pricey hobby, but that’s why Walmart Lego deals are so exciting this Black Friday season. While those with unlimited budgets might purchase sets year-round, the budget-conscious Lego enthusiasts among us can capitalize on Black Friday discounts and get multiple sets at once.

This isn’t a sponsored post. Walmart is not paying us for this (though we’ll make a bit of cash if you buy through our links) – we’re just excited to get these sets so cheap. Walmart may not be the first website you think of when you’re looking for Lego, but it has a substantial collection of sets on offer.

You’ll find many of the best Lego sets for adults, and a large selection of cheap Lego sets, even when the Black Friday Lego deals aren’t in place.

It also manages to surpass The Official Lego Shop by having lots of discontinued sets. Many of the best Lego Ideas sets are only available for a short period; the Lego Friends Central Perk set or The Big Bang Theory Lego set aren’t made anymore, so you can only get them through sites such as Walmart.

Walmart is a treasure trove for Lego, with sets popping up at impressively low prices – even when it isn’t Black Friday. There will be more exciting deals to discover once Black Friday begins on November 24, but here are the best early Walmart Lego deals.

Best Walmart Lego deals

