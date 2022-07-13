There are Warhammer 40k neckties now – and they’re not bad

It seems Games Workshop and Merchoid – GW’s go-to manufacturer of nerdy Warhammer 40k clothing – launched another surprising venture in grimdark far future-themed attire while we weren’t looking: a range of two officially licensed Warhammer 40k neckties.

The ties (you get a choice of a Chaos version in Khorne red, or Imperium version in Ultramarines blue) are made of polyester and each come with a metal pin (eight-pointed star for chaos, and a nice aquila for the imperials). Launched in June, they’re still available now on Merchoid’s site for the (daemon) princely sum of $31.99 / £17.99 each, including shipping to “most countries”.

Surprisingly tasteful for a business accessory themed after a war-torn science fiction hellscape, each tie gets its own patterned detailing that actually looks like we might wear one out. The blue, predictably, sports a web of imperial aquilae and Ultramarines chapter badges, while the red has a nice paisley, strewn with skulls and eight-pointed stars – a bold look for the modern professional (who’s also in thrall to the ruinous powers).

Despite the colours, we’re sure they’re also accepted in non-Ultramarines Space Marine chapters, and at temple services in honour of Nurgle, Slaanesh, or Tzeentch too.

It’s only the latest in an ever-growing wave of officially licensed Warhammer 40k merchandise that extends further and further out from the core tabletop games with each passing day – last year we saw Warhammer 40k scented candles, Nurgling plushies, Warhammer 40k-themed Razer PC games gear, and Warhammer 40k sticker albums, to name but a few.

One creative fan even made a Henry Cavill Warhammer 40k action figure, based on one of the growing range of official 40k-themed posable figures on sale.

If you’re not quite there yet, though, why not get a grounding in Games Workshop’s sci-fi magnum opus with our guides on how to play Warhammer 40k and the game’s Imperium, Chaos, and Xenos factions.