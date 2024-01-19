Get 40% off DnD book from Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 dev

Nobody knows Baldur’s Gate better than the lead designer of the first two videogames, and you can grab one of his DnD books at a discount on Dungeon Masters Guild. As of January 19, the ‘Heroes of Baldur’s Gate’ 5e sourcebook PDF is available for $11.95 (£9.43) – 60% of its original price.

Heroes of Baldur’s Gate is a DnD campaign for levels four to six. It takes place shortly after the events of the original Baldur’s Gate videogame (one of two titles in the series that the DnD book’s co-author, James Ohlen, was a lead designer for). Your player-characters are thrown into the titular DnD city to take on the scheming Zhentarim and some mysterious DnD Druids.

The sourcebook introduces four new 5e backgrounds, and it features stat blocks for some of Baldur’s Gate’s most famous residents. If you’ve been playing Baldur’s Gate 3 recently, you’ll recognize a few of these characters. Also included are plenty of DnD monsters and 5e magic items, as well as DnD maps to track your journeys.

This book is as much about worldbuilding as it is the actual campaign, so it’s handy to have if you want to flesh out Baldur’s Gate in your tabletop RPG games. Heroes of Baldur’s Gate currently has 48 five-star ratings on Dungeon Master’s Guild.

As well as designing digital DnD games for BioWare, Ohlen worked on 2002’s Neverwinter Nights and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, one of the best CRPGs of all time. Ohlen then became the lead of a Wizards-of-the-Coast-owned games development studio, Archetype Entertainment, in 2019.

He also penned the highly-rated 5e book ‘Minsc and Boo’s Journal of Villainy’. Plus, he’s behind Chains of Asmodeus, a recent level 20 D&D adventure whose sales were donated to Wizards’ charity of choice, Extra Life.

You can find Heroes of Baldur’s Gate on Dungeon Master’s Guild. For more recent Dungeons and Dragons news, here’s everything we know about the 2024 DnD release schedule so far. Or, if you’re looking to spend more time in Baldur’s Gate, here are our top Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and Baldur’s Gate 3 party compositions.