DnD Radiant Citadel is delayed by a month

Dungeons and Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast yesterday announced delays to two of its upcoming products, including the adventure anthology book Radiant Citadel. The company shared the news from the D&D Twitter account on Tuesday, explaining that “production issues” have caused it to push back release dates.

The products affected by these delays are the accessory-filled Campaign Case: Terrain and the D&D book Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel. The campaign case was set to launch July 19, and is now coming August 16. Radiant Citadel has also been delayed by one month. It was due to arrive June 21, and its new release date is July 19. Both products have been available to preorder online for several weeks.

In its announcement, Wizards of the Coast assured that these are the only products to be delayed by production issues and that no other release dates have changed. In particular it highlighted that Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will still launch on August 16, and Campaign Case: Creatures will still arrive on July 19.

Radiant Citadel is the first D&D book written entirely by black and brown authors. It’s an anthology of varied D&D adventures, similar in style to Candlekeep Mysteries, and contains adventures influenced by everything from Ancient Persian mythology to Southern Gothic horror. It features a bright and joyful central D&D city (the titular radiant citadel) which stands in contrast to often grim and gritty D&D settings, and highlights the political power of joy.

Campaign Case: Terrain is one of two campaign cases announced by Wizards last month, a new type of D&D accessory designed to help DMs run their campaigns smoothly. As you might expect, the terrain case is full of D&D maps and terrain tiles for use at the tabletop.

