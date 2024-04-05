Get free Lego flowers from the official store

Customers who spend $150 or more in the official Lego store before April 14 will receive a free Lego flower trellis display kit with their order. Not only that, there are also some epic discount deals on colossal kits that builders and collectors absolutely need to know about.

The Lego Flower Trellis normally costs $24.95. While it’s not the very best Lego flowers set, it is very cute, and somehow packs 440 pieces into a compact little build. This is a great kit to try out the elegant and innovative kind of designs we praised in our Lego Wildflowers bouquet review.

You can get your free flowers, and all the items on sale, from the Lego store.

Lego Marvel Hulkbuster on sale

Our top pick from the list of Lego sets currently on sale is the amazing Lego Marvel Hulkbuster. With over 4,000 pieces, this is an incredibly accurate recreation of Tony Stark’s armor from Avengers: Age of Ultron. When fully assembled it stands an imposing 21” tall, and is articulated like an action figure

The Hulkbuster is so impressive we picked it for the cover image of our guide to the best Lego Marvel sets. Normally retailing for $549.99, it’s currently on sale for $384.99 – a discount of over 30%.

Lego Marvel sets on sale

If you’d rather invest in a full playset of Lego Marvel kits for your family, there are several sets on sale. The Lego Avengers advent calendar is reduced from $44.99 to $31.49, and comes with seven minifigures (including Spiderman in a Christmas sweater).

Then there are two vehicle sets from the Black Panther continuity: Shuri’s Sunbird is discounted by 40%, from $49.99 to $29.99, and Black Panther: War on the Water has a massive chop from $89.99 to $53.99.

Lego Atari 2600 on sale

If you want a fantastic Lego set for adults, the Atari 2600 is a masterpiece. Featuring a recreation of the vintage home computer, cartridges, and gorgeous 3D dioramas for iconic retro games, this is an elegant display piece. It’s discounted from $239.99 to $191.99.

If none of those tickle your fancy but you still like the idea of Lego sending you flowers, you can of course fill your basket with anything from the Lego store. Check out our shopping guides for suggestions: the biggest Lego sets, the best Lego castle sets, the best Lego Icons sets… and check out our guide to the best Lego sets retiring soon to make sure you don’t miss an outgoing hero!