Top Eldrazi and Sliver MTG cards spike 130% thanks to Masters set

MTG cards like Emrakul, The Promised End and Sliver Legion are spiking through the roof, as players rush to kit out their precon decks.

MTG price - Artwork showing an eldritch eldrazi abomination.

Published:

Magic: The Gathering

Some of the best Sliver and Eldrazi MTG cards are spiking right now, thanks to spoilers from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set. After the Eldrazi and Sliver decks from MTG Commander Masters were revealed, it seems fans quickly went shopping for upgrades for their precon decks, with some staples shooting up by as much as 134% as a result of the rush.

For instance, in the lovecraftian corner there’s Emrakul, The Promised End, which boostered all the way from $38 to $87, a rise of 129% (by MTG Goldfish prices). Meanwhile on the slithery side there’s Sliver Legion, which saw a dramatic 134% price spike from $23.50 to $55.

MTG card Emrakul the Promised End

It’s a pattern we’re seeing repeated, to a greater or lesser extent, across a wide range of Sliver and Eldrazi staple cards. The most dramatic rise, which we covered last week, was Sliver Hive, an MTG Land card needed to prop up the precon’s poor mana base, which became $37 more expensive in just a single day.

MTG card Sliver Legion

Presumably the reason these cards didn’t start spiking until the moment the Commander decks were revealed is that before then we didn’t know if they’d be reprinted or not. No one wanted to buy a Sliver Hive if it’s price was about to crash – but now they’re basically gold dust.

For more MTG price spotlights, check out this card that’s shot up in value thanks to a new Pioneer archetype. And don’t miss our guides to every MTG set in order, and all the MTG Arena codes that are currently available.

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.