MTG Commander Masters reveals new Eldrazi cards and reprints

The final precon deck for MTG Commander Masters has been revealed. Eldrazi Unbound features lots of Eldrazi cards and some new big colorless spells. This final set of Commander Masters spoilers includes some of the best MTG cards – check them out below.

MTG Commander Masters card Abstruse ArchaicMTG Commander Masters card Calamity of the TitansMTG Commander Masters card Darksteel MonolithMTG Commander Masters card Desecrate RealityMTG Commander Masters card Flayer of LoyaltiesMTG Commander Masters card Ghostfire InitiativeMTG Commander Masters card Rise of the EldraziMTG Commander Masters card Skittering CicadaMTG Commander Masters card Ugin's MasteryMTG Commander Masters card Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Here are all ten of the new cards in the deck, from the MTG commander Zhulodok, to Darksteel Monument, which lets you cheat in big colorless spells. Particular shout-outs go to new wiggly boi Flayer of Loyalties, which steals creatures and turns them into pseudo-titans; and Rise of the Eldrazi, a card named after an MTG set which merges the cast abilities of each Eldrazi titan.

While we’re here, let’s take a look at some of the reprints in the deck. As you can see, there’s plenty of Eldrazi – including one of the titans, Kozilek, The Great Distortion, who is already printed in the main set.

All is Dust and Forsaken Monument stand out as good reprints that are really good in this deck. Lightning Greaves, too, can never be reprinted enough and will protect your expensive horrors while allowing you to swing with them immediately. The deck is stuffed full of utility MTG Land cards like Tyrite Sanctum and Bonder’s Enclave too.

We were a little worried about this MTG commander deck, after Mark Rosewater hinted that it wasn’t Eldrazi tribal, and after the Sliver deck had such a lacklustre mana base. But from our first impressions, it may well be the best of the bunch.

See LoadingReadyRun’s official reveal video above for the full decklist. And check out our guides to the 2023 MTG release schedule and all available MTG Arena codes.

