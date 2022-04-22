D&D Radiant Citadel book adds Caribbean and Latin adventures

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel was just one of many books discussed in Thursday’s D&D Direct livestream. The D&D book is an anthology of adventures, each inspired by the culture and background of various black and brown writers. It was originally announced in March 2022 – but the livestream revealed details on three new adventures that were previously known only by name.

According to the book’s co-leads Ajit George and F. Wesley Schneider, ‘Wages of Vice’ is the anthology’s fifth-level adventure. No particular DnD setting or story is described, but George explains the adventure is heavily influenced by the Caribbean. “The art is gorgeous, bright, [and has] a lot of pastels – something you don’t usually see in D&D”, George said.

‘Orchids of the Invisible Mountain’ is described by Schneider as a 14th-level, “plane-spanning adventure where you start off in a region called Antagua”. Schneider said players can expect “the mystery and majesty of the Feywild” as well as madness in “the inscrutable Far Realm” – there’s even a new D&D monster known as The Whistler to encounter.

The D&D Direct also introduced the fourth-level adventure ‘The Fiend of Hollow Mind’. This is located in the city of San Citlan, during the festival known as the Night of the Remembered. Just as in the real-life Day of the Dead festival (largely celebrated in Mexico), this event celebrates the departed dead, who are believed to return to visit their loved ones.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will reportedly feature 15 new locations, and so far we’ve seen some details about six. As well as the three announced in the D&D Direct, we already know about Dyn Singh Night Market from the adventure ‘Salted Legacy’, Godsbreath from ‘Written in Blood’, and Akharin Sangar from ‘Shadow of the Sun’.

There’s also the titular Radiant Citadel itself, one of the newest DnD cities. It floats on an enormous fossil somewhere deep in the Ethereal Plane, and the anthology’s co-lead Ajit George described it in a previous press event as “meant to give players a real home”. “The Radiant Citadel could be a gateway to all of the 15 lands described”, George added in the D&D Direct. Players will also have access to Concord Jewels, which can be used to easily link the Citadel to other worlds a campaign may take place in.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel wasn’t the only big news for D&D on Thursday. Spelljammer and Dragonlance 5E books were officially confirmed, and the new D&D starter set Dragons of Stormwreck Isle was revealed. We even know the D&D movie title now.

